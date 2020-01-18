Best Buy says it is reviewing allegations against CEO
NEW YORK | Best Buy said it is investigating CEO Corie Barry after receiving an anonymous letter making allegations against her.
Best Buy declined to reveal the allegations but The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the probe Friday, said it had seen the letter, which accused Barry of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with another executive.
The letter claims that Barry had the relationship with former Best Buy Senior Vice President Karl Sanft before she took over as CEO last June, the Journal said.
“Best Buy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” the company said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Housing construction jumps 16.9%
in December
WASHINGTON | Construction of new homes surged in December to the highest level in 13 years, capping a year in which falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market helped lift the prospects of the housing industry.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that builders started construction on 1.61 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in December, up 16.9% from the November pace of home building.
Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand as the unemployment rate approached a half-century low. For the year, builders started work on a total of 1.29 million homes, the best showing since 2007.
The December building rate was the strongest number since December 2006 during the last housing boom.
Industrial production
fell 0.3%
in December
WASHINGTON | U.S. industrial production fell 0.3% in December, as unseasonably warm weather reduced demand for heating from utilities.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that total industrial production — which includes the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors — slumped 1% over the past year. Factory output has tumbled 1.3% from a year ago, driving much of the overall decline as manufacturers grappled with trade disputes and slower global growth in 2019.
Still, factory output improved 0.2% in December as the metal, wood product, computer and food and beverage sectors improved. Output at auto plants fell 4.6% in December after a November surge following the end of the General Motors strike.
Mining output increased 1.3% last month because of gains in extracting oil and natural gas.
— From AP reports