Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity
NEW YORK | Gap Inc. said it no longer intends to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity.
The company said Thursday that its board scuttled the move after determining it would be too costly and complex, especially given the retailer’s recent struggles.
The company announced in February 2019 that it planned to split into two publicly traded companies, one for its low-cost Old Navy brand and another for the Gap, Banana Republic and its lesser known brands like Athleta, Intermix and Hill City.
Like many mall-based clothing chains, San Francisco-based Gap Inc. is seeking ways to turn its business around.
Microsoft adjusts goals
for carbon removal
Microsoft is pledging to become 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits.
CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday that the commitment will happen “not just across our direct emissions, but across our supply chain, too.”
It’s a major step up from Microsoft’s previous green pledges. The tech company had previously said its data centers would be 60% powered by renewable electricity by the end of last year, but environmental groups have said it has fallen short of such rivals as Google and Apple by relying too much on purchasing renewable energy credits to make up for its carbon emissions.
“Microsoft has really been in the middle of the pack,” said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner for Greenpeace USA. “Not an ‘A’ student but clearly not doing nothing.”
Jardim said that Thursday’s announcement shows a “more serious and holistic” approach and that Microsoft “understands climate science and the shrinking window for action.”
Average 30-year mortgage rate rises to 3.65%
WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week after financial markets that had been roiled by the U.S.-Iran conflict stabilized.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.65% from 3.64% last week. The benchmark rate was 4.45% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.09% from 3.07% last week.
Loan rates regained the stability they’ve shown in recent months, buttressed by positive economic data, a strong job market, and improved sentiment in the housing market, which saw a slowdown early last year.
— From AP reports