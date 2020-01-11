Spirit Aerosystems lays off 2,800
in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. | Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems announced it is laying off 2,800 employees at its Wichita, Kansas, facility due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
The layoffs threaten to hurt a state economy that’s been solid for months, with low unemployment, and better-than-anticipated state tax collections. Gov. Laura Kelly and the Legislature have been able to boost spending on public schools and services, and the news comes three days before lawmakers open their annual session.
Employees will be paid for the 60-day notice period. Affected employees will leave the company beginning Jan. 22.
Spirit is a major supplier on the 737 Max program, making about 70% of the airplane’s structure including the entire fuselage and other parts.
The Max represents more than half of Spirit’s annual income.
GrubHub says currently no plans to sell
its business
Grubhub said Friday there is no process in place to sell the company, a day after media reports said the company was exploring its options as competition in the food delivery business grows increasingly competitive.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Grubhub Inc. — the second-largest player in the U.S. market by sales — was thinking about putting itself up for sale.
Grubhub said in a statement that because of the media speculation, it felt it was necessary to clarify “that there is unequivocally no process in place to sell the company and there are currently no plans to do so.”
The Chicago company stands out from other recent startups in that it is making money.
Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles
David Drummond, the legal chief of Google parent company Alphabet, is leaving at the end of the month, following accusations of inappropriate relationships with employees.
Alphabet did not give a reason for Drummond’s departure in a short regulatory filing Friday.
The company said in November that its board was investigating sexual misconduct cases against executives. Claims against Drummond were included in the investigations.
Thousands of Google employees walked out of work in 2018 to protest the company’s handling of sexual misconduct claims. The board investigation followed lawsuits brought by shareholders after reports of sexual harassment at Google received national attention.
— From AP reports