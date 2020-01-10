Report: Grubhub considers sale as competition intensifies
Big changes could be coming to the food delivery business, where companies have been struggling with high costs and fickle consumers.
Grubhub Inc. — the second-largest player in the U.S. market by sales — is considering putting itself up for sale, The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday, sending shares up almost 13%. The stock continued to climb 1% to $55.33 Thursday on the news.
Chicago-based Grubhub said it would not comment on speculation.
Grubhub, founded in 2004, was a pioneer in the sector. But since then, it’s been joined by Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and others. As of November, DoorDash claimed 37% of the U.S. delivery market, while Grubhub held 30%, according to Second Measure, a data analysis company. Uber Eats had 20% share.
Average 30-year mortgage rate falls to 3.64%
WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week to their lowest level in 13 weeks, as financial markets roiled by U.S.-Iran conflict pushed investors toward the safety of Treasury bonds.
The yield on Treasury bonds, especially the 10-year note, tends to influence mortgage rates. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.64% from 3.72% last week. The benchmark rate was 4.45% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage declined to 3.07% from 3.16% last week. The historically low levels of borrowing rates are fueling demand from prospective homebuyers.
— From AP reports