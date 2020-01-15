Russell Stover to cut jobs in some areas, add jobs elsewhere
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Russell Stover Chocolates plans to close some facilities and stores nationwide but the expected loss of about 400 jobs will be offset by new jobs resulting from expansion in other areas, the company announced Tuesday.
The company will close distribution and fulfillment centers in Butler, Missouri, and Cookeville, Tennessee, with work from the Tennessee plant moving to a plant in Corsicana, Texas.
The candy maker plans to add a total of 300 jobs at plants in Corsicana, as well as in Iola and Abilene, Kansas.
A plant in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed in 2021, which will increase the workload at the two Kansas plants, according to a company statement. Russell Stover also plans to close some low-traffic stores during the next year but it did not specify where those stores were located.
Moody’s downgrades debt rating for largest Boeing supplier
WICHITA, Kan. | Moody’s Investors Service announced that it is downgrading the debt rating for Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. to junk-bond status after the major supplier of fuselages for Boeing’s troubled 737 Max announced massive layoffs last week.
Monday’s downgrade comes after Spirit announced Friday that it was laying off 2,800 workers in Wichita and that it planned smaller workforce reductions later this month at its plants in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma.
“The downgrade reflects our expectation that Spirits liquidity profile will quickly and materially erode in the absence of mitigating developments that remain largely out of the company’s control,” said Eoin Roche, Moody’s lead analyst for Spirit.
Amazon lets third-party sellers use FedEx ground again
NEW YORK | Amazon said it will allow its third-party sellers to start using FedEx’s ground service again after banning them from using it for about a month during the busy holiday shopping season because FedEx purportedly wasn’t delivering on time.
Amazon said FedEx is now getting orders delivered on time and sent a letter to sellers telling them they can start using the carrier on Tuesday. FedEx said reinstating its ground service for Amazon sellers is “good news for our mutual customers.”
The relationship between Amazon and FedEx has strained recently as the online shopping giant builds its own rival delivery fleet. Last month, Amazon.com Inc. said it delivered most of its own packages in the U.S. itself.
