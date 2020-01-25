Rental company
in Columbia to offer hundreds of new jobs
COLUMBIA, Mo. | EquipmentShare, a high-tech rental company based in Columbia, plans to hire hundreds of employees across the state, the company co-founder said.
The company has around 1,300 employees nationwide but co-founder William Schlacks announced Thursday that plans are to double that number by the end of the year, with 800 new jobs in Missouri, The Columbia Missourian reported.
EquipmentShare rents everything from small tools to earth-moving equipment and uses technology such as key pads to operate the equipment and real-time cameras to ensure safe use and productivity.
The new jobs will include finance, customer service, automation and robotics.
Man sentenced in Nebraska for bogus Mexico real estate deals
OMAHA, Neb. | A California man was sentenced in Nebraska for a scheme involving bogus purchases of real estate in Mexico.
Sean O’Neal, 58, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was given 54 months in prison at his sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. The charge: wire fraud. He also was ordered to pay more than $477,000 to his victims. One was from Kearney, Nebraska; the other from Canada.
From August 2012 through March 2014, O’Neal devised his plan for befriending potential investors. He took their money and assured them that Mexican land and condominiums had been bought, prosecutors said. But instead he kept and used the money for himself.
Company closing electric bus body plant in central Iowa
NEWTON, Iowa | A central Iowa plant that produces bodies for electric buses is closing, officials said, affecting nearly 150 employees.
TPI Composites announced Thursday that production at the Newton plant will be consolidated at a company plant in Warren, Rhode Island. The plant will close by the end of February.
“Nearly all of TPI’s impacted associates at the bus body facility will be offered employment opportunities at the company’s Newton, Iowa-based wind blade facility or other TPI facilities,” according to a company news release. “We remain the largest employer in Jasper County.”
The buses are made of a lightweight composite and use a combination of reinforcement materials.
Although the wind blade manufacturing plant employs more than 1,000 people, it is still understaffed, Syhlman said.
— From AP reports