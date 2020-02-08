Hyundai recalls cars for problem that can cause engine fires
DETROIT | Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 small cars because water can get into the antilock brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly an engine fire.
The recall is another in a series of problems that the South Korean automaker and its related company Kia have had with engine fires during the past few years. Past problems have triggered an investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The latest recall covers certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles.
The company said the electrical short can cause a fire even when the cars are turned off. But Hyundai said Friday that the rate of fires is so low that it’s not necessary to park the cars outside.
FedEx will shift final delivery
of some
express parcels
FedEx will tweak its operations by having its ground-delivery unit take over some deliveries from the company’s separate and more costly express business.
The move announced Friday is designed to make FedEx more efficient in handling residential deliveries, which are booming due to the growth in online shopping.
Shares of the Memphis, Tennessee-based company jumped 4.7% to close at $155.66. It was the stock’s best day since Nov. 4.
The company said the change in delivery practices will begin next month in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Ford top auto executive retires amid management shake-up
DETROIT | Ford is shaking up its management after a poor fourth-quarter financial performance and the botched launch of the Explorer SUV.
The Dearborn, Michigan, company said automotive President Joe Hinrichs will retire effective March 1. Jim Farley, president of new business and strategy, will become chief operating officer in charge of global markets and automotive operations.
New Explorers came off the assembly line with multiple problems and had to be shipped to a Detroit-area factory for repairs, delaying deliveries to customers and costing the company sales.
— From AP reports