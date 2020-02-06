Services companies grew at a slightly faster pace in January
WASHINGTON | U.S. services companies grew at a slightly faster pace in January than the previous month, an indicator of continued steady expansion of the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its service-sector index edged up to 55.5 from 55 in December. Any reading above 50 signals an expansion. The index covers retail, health care, hotels and restaurants, and professional services, among other sectors.
Services companies added jobs at a slower pace last month than in December, while sales increased. Steady consumer spending, buttressed by a strong job market and decent pay gains, is driving a healthy service sector and broader economy.
The industries covered by the ISM’s services survey make up nearly 90% of the economy.
United Airlines buys flight academy
to gain source of pilots
United Airlines said Wednesday it is buying a flight academy to help produce a new supply of trained pilots, an unusual approach to deal with the wave of retirements now hitting the airline industry.
United will take over the Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix. The airline said it expects the academy to produce about 300 graduates in its first year, who would then build experience at smaller operators before flying for United.
The academy’s graduates could help — but will not fully solve — United’s need for pilots in the future. The airline forecasts that it will need to hire more than 10,000 pilots by 2029, as thousands of its baby-boom pilots hit the mandatory retirement age of 65.
Merck to spin off assets with $6.5B in sales; 4Q profit up
Drugmaker Merck beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit expectations, but investors weren’t as happy with the biggest move Merck’s made in years: deciding to spin off its women’s health division and other operations with $6.5 billion in annual revenues.
The maker of cancer blockbuster Keytruda announced the plan along with its quarterly results, saying the two resulting companies each would be able to grow faster and develop more new medicines, benefiting patients.
The maneuver culminates a steady shift of Merck’s business the past several years from a primary care drugmaker with more than 160 products, to a company that will have half as many, focused on its surging but young oncology business, and growing sales of its vaccine, hospital products and veterinary medicines.
— From AP reports