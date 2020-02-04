Mall owners among group bidding
$81 million
for Forever 21
A consortium of buyers, including mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, is bidding $81 million for Forever 21, the ubiquitous mall staple that filed for bankruptcy protection in September.
Simon and Brookfield are Forever 21’s biggest landlords. The other bidder is Authentic Brands Group, which has acquired the licensing rights to other troubled retailers like Barneys New York.
In 2016, Simon and mall owner General Growth Properties, which is now owned by Brookfield Property Partners, teamed up to save struggling teen apparel retailer Aeropostale, which was in bankruptcy.
Simon’s Chairman and CEO David Simon told investors during an earnings call last year that Simon was looking at other potential bankrupt retailers.
Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, is a privately held company founded by the Chang family.
Survey: Factories expand for first time since July
WASHINGTON | U.S. factories expanded unexpectedly last month, snapping a five-month losing streak.
The Insitute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in January from 47.8 in December. Anything above 50 signals expansion.
New orders, production and export orders all grew last month. Factory hiring dropped for the sixth straight month but at a slower pace than it did in December.
Factories, the ISM said, were struggling to find workers at a time when the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low 3.5%.
Construction spending
dips 0.2%
in December
WASHINGTON | Spending on U.S. construction projects edged down a slight 0.2% in December, closing out a year when total construction registered its first annual decline in eight years.
The Commerce Department said Monday that the decline was the first monthly drop since a 0.9% fall in June. For the year, construction spending fell 0.3%, the first setback since a 2.6% decrease in 2011.
The fall-off reflects weakness in nonresidential construction, which fell 1.8%, the sharpest setback drop since April. Spending for most major categories from office building to shopping centers declined.
Home building rose a solid 1.4%. This category continues to benefit from falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market.
— From AP reports