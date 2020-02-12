Missouri Ag agency has backlog of dicamba drift complaints
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Missouri agriculture officials are asking for funding to hire more staff to address a backlog of nearly 600 complaints from farmers who claim dicamba-based herbicide drift has damaged their crops.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture last week asked state lawmakers for money to hire four investigators and two staff members to review the cases, some of which date back to 2016, St. Louis Public Radio reported.
Farmers across the country have complained that dicamba drifts from other fields and damages their crops, particularly soybeans. In Missouri, most of the damage has been in southeastern counties.
China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations
BEIJING | China denied involvement in any hacking activities on Tuesday after the United States indicted four members of the Chinese military for allegedly breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of people.
The Justice Department accused Beijing on Monday of engineering one of the biggest hacks in history targeting consumer data.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China was committed to “firmly oppose and combat cyberattacks of any kind,” adding that it is a staunch defender of cybersecurity and its institutions “never engage in cybertheft of trade secrets.”
Job openings fall sharply
for 2nd
straight month
WASHINGTON | U.S. businesses sharply cut the number of jobs they advertised in December for the second straight month, an unusual sign of weakness in an otherwise healthy job market.
The number of available positions dropped 5.4% to 6.4 million, a historically solid number, the Labor Department said Tuesday. There still are more open jobs than there are unemployed people, an unusual situation that has persisted for nearly two years. Before that, the ranks of those out of work exceeded the number of open jobs.
Still, the total of available jobs has fallen by more than 1 million in the past year, the biggest annual drop since the Great Recession. Most of that decline has occurred in just the past two months. Job openings are now at the their lowest level in two years. The decline comes after job openings had hit the highest level on records dating back to December 2000.
—From AP reports