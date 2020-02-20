Home construction dips 3.6%
in January
WASHINGTON | Construction of new homes edged back slightly in January after a December surge that had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that builders started construction on 1.57 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a decline of 3.6% from 1.63 million units in December. That had been the highest point since late 2006 at the peak of the housing boom of the last decade.
Application for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, jumped 9.2% in January to an annual rate of 1.56 million units.
Construction of single-family homes fell 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.01 million homes while construction in the smaller apartment category edged up 0.7% to 557,000 units.
Wholesale prices up 0.5% in January
WASHINGTON | U.S. producer prices climbed last month at fastest pace since October 2018 as higher prices for services more than offset a drop in the cost of energy.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach the consumer, jumped 0.5% in January after rising 0.2% in December. The monthly increase was much bigger than economists expected.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 2.1%.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer inflation rose 0.5% in January from December and 1.7% from January 2019.
Airline passengers put up with more and longer flight delays
WASHINGTON | Airline travelers were a bit more likely to be delayed, and more often for longer spells, when flying around the U.S. last year, according to a government report issued Wednesday.
Canceled flights were up, and so were the number of passengers bumped off overcrowded flights.
The Transportation Department said that 79% of domestic flights last year arrived within 15 minutes of the airline’s schedule — the government’s definition of being on time. That was down from 79.2% in 2018.
Hawaiian Airlines scored an 87.7% on-time mark, followed by Delta Air Lines at 83.5%.
After that, in order from best to worst, it was Alaska Airlines, Southwest, Spirit, Allegiant, American, United, JetBlue and discount carrier Frontier Airlines, last at 73.1%.
