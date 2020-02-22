Survey suggests trade deal signings buoyed bankers’ hopes
OMAHA, Neb. | A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests they’re optimistic about the economy over the next few months, thanks to the signings of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and the China trade agreement.
The finding was one of several in the latest Rural Mainstreet Survey. The overall index for February declined to 51.6 from 55.9 in January. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy, organizers say.
“Due to weak farm income, 40.6% of bankers reported that their banks had restructured loans while only 3.1% indicated that their banks had rejected a higher percentage of farmland loans,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.
The survey’s confidence index increased to a healthy 58.1 from January’s weak 50.0, the survey report said.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
Kansas developer gets prison term over asbestos disposal
LAWRENCE, Kan. | A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Lawrence developer to serve three months in prison for illegal disposal of asbestos during a construction project.
Thomas S. Fritzel, 54, also was ordered to pay a $55,000 fine for violations of the Clean Air Act during remodeling work in 2016 at the former Alvamar Country Club, now known as the Jayhawk Club, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
The penalty imposed by U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter comes after jurors found Fritzel guilty in July of three counts related to disposal of asbestos, a hazardous material linked cancer. Fritzel was convicted of knowingly failing to notify environmental agencies before removing the asbestos, failing to wet the asbestos before removing it and failing to dispose of it in leak-tight containers.
Home sales fell 1.3% in January
WASHINGTON | U.S. home sales retreated 1.3% in January from the prior month, but low mortgage rates helped enable an increase in purchases from a year ago.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that sales of existing homes slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million.
Sales have climbed 9.6% over the past 12 months as borrowing costs have fallen. But sales could be squeezed in the coming months because of a shortage of homes listed for sale.
— From AP reports