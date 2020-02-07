Amazon confirms it’s moving into Des Moines suburb warehouse
BONDURANT, Iowa | The online retailer Amazon confirmed Thursday that it will be moving into a new warehouse in the Des Moines suburb of Bondurant.
The Seattle-based company said it plans to hire 1,000 people for what it calls a fulfillment center. A smaller operation is being opened in Grimes, about 15 miles southwest of Bondurant.
A fulfillment center is a warehouse where packages are prepared and sorted, officials said. The Bondurant packages then will go to the Grimes center, where workers will further sort them by ZIP code and group them for faster delivery.
Local, state and company officials had tried to keep Amazon’s involvement in what was called Project Bluejay a secret.
In November the Bondurant City Council approved six years of tax incentives for the project. Bondurant also agreed to improve the area infrastructure. The city estimates the cost will be $15.9 million, about two-thirds of which could be funded through an Iowa Department of Transportation grant.
Huawei says Verizon violated patents
BEIJING | Chinese tech giant Huawei accused U.S. phone company Verizon of violating its patents in a lawsuit Thursday, broadening efforts to defend the company’s business in the United States amid government sanctions.
Huawei Technologies Ltd. accused Verizon Communications Inc. of violating 12 patents on optical transmission, digital communications and other technology, according to a copy of the lawsuit released by the company. Huawei said it filed the lawsuit after negotiations failed to produce a licensing agreement.
In separate cases, Huawei also is challengingU.S. government measures to limit its access to the American market on security grounds. There was no indication Thursday’s lawsuit was related to those.
The lawsuit asks a U.S. federal court in Waco, Texas, to award unspecified damages and license fees.
Average 30-year mortgage rate drops to 3.45%
WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the third straight week, as the benchmark 30-year loan marked its lowest point in three years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.45% from 3.51% last week. The key rate stood at 4.41% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage eased to 2.97% from 3% last week.
— From AP reports