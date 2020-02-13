Rural Missouri gets millions for broadband internet access
ROLLA, Mo. | The federal government is providing more than $60 million in grants and low-interest loans to Missouri as part of a program to increase broadband internet access in rural areas.
KWMU reported that six businesses are receiving the grants to install fiber optic internet lines that will bring high-speed service to areas that have little to no access.
Among the businesses to benefit is the Gascosage Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity to rural areas of Camden, Maries, Miller, Phelps and Pulaski counties in the south-central part of the state. It is receiving $7 million in grants and $7 million in low-interest loans to lay fiber optic cable in three phases.
Other Missouri companies receiving funding for rural broadband access include Mid-States Services of Trenton, Green Hills Telephone in Caldwell and Livingston counties, Total Highspeed in Greene County and Marshall Municipal Utilities in Saline County.
Hormel Foods confirms new manufacturing plant in Papillion
OMAHA, Neb. | Hormel Foods has confirmed that it will open a new manufacturing plant in the Omaha suburb of Papillion, bringing about 200 jobs to the area.
Papillion Foods LLC, an offshoot of Hormel, recently bought a former Shopko distribution center in Sarpy County that closed last year, the Omaha World-Herald reported Tuesday.
Hormel said the center will undergo a $60 million renovation to convert it into a manufacturing plant for its food brands, which include Spam, Skippy peanut butter and Jennie-O turkeys. Hormel said in a written statement to the newspaper that it paid about $25 million for the building and the land it’s on.
Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
DEARBORN, Mich. | Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.
Ford said if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture.
The company said it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.
Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.
— From AP reports