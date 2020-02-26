Consumer confidence rises slightly to 130.7 in February
WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer confidence improved slightly in February, rising to a reading of 130.7, the highest point since August.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its measure of consumer sentiment is up from a revised reading of 130.4 in January. The January reading was revised down from an initial estimate of 131.6.
Consumers views on the present situation for business and labor market conditions fell this month, but their expectations for the future rose.
Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said that consumers continue to view the outlook as favorable, and when this is combined with solid employment growth, it should be enough to support continued spending and economic growth in the near term.
Japan’s ANA orders 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners
TOKYO | Japanese carrier ANA is ordering 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, bringing its fleet of the planes to 103 by 2025.
The latest order will consist of 11 787-10 aircraft, set to go into service for Japan routes sometime between 2022 and 2024, ANA Holdings Inc. said Tuesday.
That jet seats more than 330 passengers.
Nine 787-9 models, for international services, seating about 300 passengers, will begin services fiscal 2024 and 2025, it said.
A price for the deal was not given.
The ordered planes will use engines made by GE Aviation, it said.
American Airlines, Qatar will split revenue on some flights
DALLAS | American Airlines and Qatar Airways said Tuesday they will put aside past hostilities and revive a partnership selling seats on some of each other’s flights and splitting the revenue.
American said it hopes that the arrangement will boost its ability to sell travel to India and elsewhere in Asia and also to Africa — weak spots in its current network.
If the U.S. government approves, American will sell seats on Qatar Airways flights between the U.S. and Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar and a crossroads for travel between India and the U.S. and Europe.
Qatar Airways could sell tickets on some American flights out of airports in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami and Los Angeles. This type of cross-selling is called code-sharing.
American said it will also consider starting its own flights from the U.S. to Doha, although not before 2021.
— From AP reports