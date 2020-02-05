Report: New York Stock Exchange owner bids
to buy eBay
NEW YORK | The owner of the New York Stock Exchange has made an offer to buy online marketplace eBay Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The Journal said Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is valuing eBay at more than $30 billion, compared to eBay’s value of around $28 billion before the report.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the matter who were not named.
Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange, better known as ICE, declined to comment on the report. EBay did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Activist shareholders have been pushing eBay to make some significant strategic changes, including selling off its ownership of online ticket resale site StubHub.
Best Buy CEO will stay
in role after investigation
NEW YORK | Best Buy said Tuesday that CEO Corie Barry will continue to lead the company after its board completed an investigation into allegations against her in an anonymous letter.
The company did not disclose what the investigation found, but said that Barry “fully cooperated” with the probe.
“I appreciate the Board’s support and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic vision,” Barry said in a prepared statement.
Best Buy hasn’t revealed what allegations were made in the anonymous letter, but The Wall Street Journal reported last month that it referenced Barry having an inappropriate romantic relationship with Karl Sanft, a former vice president at Best Buy.
Sanft told the The Star Tribune last week that he did not have an affair with Barry.
FTC sues to block Harry’s sale to Schick owner Edgewell
NEW YORK | Federal antitrust regulators say a proposed merger that would combine old-school shaving company Schick with upstart Harry’s would end up costing consumers some skin.
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued to block Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s $1.37 billion acquisition of Harry’s, which was supposed to be finalized this year. The FTC argues that bringing two major shaving brands together would hurt competition.
Edgewell’s Schick is the No. 2 razor maker in the U.S., behind Gillette. Both brands were forced to slash prices and overhaul their marketing strategies in recent years response to the rise of Harry’s and rival Dollar Shave Club, which both started as direct-to-consumer digital brands.
