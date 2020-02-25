Iowa officials accuse couple of running business scams
DAVENPORT, Iowa | The Iowa attorney general’s office wants to close down a telemarketing company that authorities said has been scamming small businesses in Iowa, Nebraska and other states.
Scott County residents Paul and Misty Barnes have been operating PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting, the attorney general’s office said in its Scott County court filing, and have been using lies and deception to make unauthorized charges to consumers’ credit cards or bank accounts and to force consumers to pay for goods and services they would never receive.
The Barneses told The Des Moines Register they have not defrauded anyone. They said they operate a consulting firm for artist and business management.
The state wants court injunctions to shut down the businesses and have asked a judge to order restitution and impose civil penalties.
TurboTax maker Intuit buying Credit Karma in
$7.1B deal
Intuit is buying consumer finance company Credit Karma in a $7.1 billion cash and stock deal that will take it deeper into the financial products realm.
The agreement announced Monday would bring together the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other personal finance tools with one focusing on consumers’ access to financial products, such as finding the right loan or credit card.
The combined companies will aim to provide consumers with “a personalized financial assistant,” Intuit’s CEO Sasan Goodarzi said.
Credit Karma offers users free access to credit scores and information about financial products.
New riverboat passes sea trials, set for April cruise
NEW ORLEANS | The American Queen Steamboat Co. said its newest cruise paddlewheeler has passed its second sea trial and will make its first cruise in April from New Orleans to Memphis.
The 245-passenger American Countess went through the Intracoastal Waterway from Houma — where Gulf Island Shipyard cut it in half and added 60 feet to its length — to Morgan City, Louisiana, as part of its trial, the company said in a news release.
The ship is now 318 feet long. It will move to New Orleans in late February for four weeks of finishing touches.
The American Countess was built on the hull of the Kanesville Queen, which was part of a Harrah’s casino in Council Bluff, Iowa, for 17 years before being scrapped in 2013.
— From AP reports