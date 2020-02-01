U.S. workers’ compensation growth slowed a bit in 2019
WASHINGTON | Americans’ pay and benefits rose at a solid pace last year, but at a slower rate than in 2018, the Labor Department said Friday.
Total salaries and benefits such as health insurance rose 2.7% in 2019, according to the government’s employment cost index, down from 2.9% in the previous year. In the final three months of last year, workers’ compensation grew 0.7%, matching the third-quarter’s increase.
The slowdown in salary and benefit growth has been a surprise to economists, since the unemployment rate, currently 3.5%, is at a half-century low and has hovered near that level for most of last year. Businesses typically are forced to pay more and offer better perks when the labor market is so tight.
The ECI’s figures echo data from the monthly jobs report, which showed that annual growth in hourly wages declined from 3.4% in early 2019 to just 2.9% in December.
Polaris will close Spearfish plant, moving work to Iowa
SPEARFISH, S.D. | Polaris Industries plans to close its plant in western South Dakota and move the work to Iowa.
The plant in Spearfish specializes in painting parts for Indian Motorcycle. The Minneapolis-based Polaris will consolidate the paint operations in Spirit Lake.
“Spirit Lake is the home of Indian Motorcycle and centralizing our painting processes within that facility drives efficiencies, cuts down on logistics costs and lead times, and enables us to better serve our customers,” said Polaris spokeswoman Jessica Rogers.
The company said the 33 Spearfish Spearfish employees will have the opportunity to transfer to available positions at other Polaris facilities, the Rapid City Journal reported.
Sonic Corp. laying off in Oklahoma City, transferring
to Atlanta
OKLAHOMA CITY | Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta, the home of its parent company.
Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodworth said Friday the changes are part of Sonic’s integration into Inspire Brands, which purchased the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion.
It is unknown how many people will lose their jobs, and no layoffs will occur for at least 60 days, Woodworth said. Employees who lose their jobs will receive an undisclosed severance package and outplacement services.
Founded in 1953, Sonic has more than 3,600 drive-in restaurants in 46 states.
