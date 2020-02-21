Struggling Victoria’s Secret sold as women demand comfort
NEW YORK | Victoria’s Secret, which once defined sexy with its leggy supermodels in their lacy bras and oversized angel wings, has a new owner.
Now, the big question is whether the once sought after but now struggling brand can be reinvented for a new generation of women demanding more comfortable styles.
The company’s owner, L Brands, said Thursday that the private-equity firm Sycamore Partners will buy 55% of Victoria’s Secret for about $525 million. The Columbus, Ohio, company will keep the remaining 45% stake. After the sale, L Brands will be left with its Bath & Body Works chain and Victoria’s Secret will become a private company.
Les Wexner, 82, who founded the parent company in 1963, will step down as chairman and CEO after the transaction is completed and become chairman emeritus.
Google updates terms in plain language after EU scrutiny
SAN FRANCISCO | Google is attempting to make sure people know exactly what they’re signing up for when they use its online services — though that still will mean reading a lengthy document.
The company updated its terms of service on Thursday — its largest update to the general use contract since 2012 — in response to a pair of court orders in Europe.
As Britain leaves the European Union, Google also announced that U.K. customers now will legally be part of its main U.S. operations rather than a separate European center based in Ireland. The company said the move won’t change how U.K. customers’ data is protected or stored. U.K. officials have said they will still abide by the EU privacy rules, called GDPR, for now.
Average 30-year mortgage rate rises to 3.49%
WASHINGTON | U.S. mortgage rates rose slightly this week but they remain far below year-ago levels, which has provided a boost to home sales.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan rose to 3.49% from 3.47% last week. That is down from 4.35% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage also increased slightly, to 2.99% from 2.97%.
Fears about the economic impact of China’s viral outbreak have caused investors to snap up U.S. Treasury securities, often seen as a safe haven in the event of an economic downturn. That has pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sharply lower this year. Mortgage rates typically follow the yield on the 10-year note.
