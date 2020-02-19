Walmart 4Q
profits miss
expectations
NEW YORK | Walmart reported disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales after a sluggish and shortened holiday shopping season.
Violent social protests in Chile, where there are hundreds of Walmart stores, cut into international sales.
Walmart also delivered a weak profit forecast for the year and a rare quarterly miss, its worst in about five years.
It was the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013, leaving retailers scrambling to figure out how to get people thinking about the holidays sooner.
Walmart’s same-store sales of 1.9% this quarter were well below the 3.2% increase in the previous period. It was, however, the 22nd consecutive quarter of same-store sales gains. The company blamed the shortfall on several merchandising mistakes like too much clothing that was seasonal and low-priced.
Online sales in the U.S. rose 35%, weaker than the 41% increase booked in the previous quarter.
— AP report