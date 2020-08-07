Uber lost $1.8B in 2nd quarter
NEW YORK | Uber lost $1.78 billion in the second quarter as the pandemic carved a gaping hole in its ride-hailing business, with millions of people staying home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Its food delivery business grew as more people ordered in, but that growing part of its business didn’t turn a profit.
The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant brought in $2.24 billion in revenue during the second quarter, down 27% from the same time last year, on a constant currency basis, the company said Thursday.
Nintendo profit zooms during shutdowns
TOKYO | Nintendo Co.’s profit multiplied more than sixfold in April-June as people stuck at home during the pandemic turned to playing video games.
The Japanese manufacturer of Pokemon and Super Mario games, as well as the Switch console, reported Thursday a profit of 106.4 billion yen ($1 billion) in the fiscal first quarter, up from 16.6 billion yen last year.
Quarterly sales at Kyoto-based Nintendo jumped, doubling to 358 billion yen ($3.4 billion) on-year.
Workers want mandated temp checks for casino patrons
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | Five Atlantic City casinos are not physically checking the temperatures of guests entering the property, workers said as they pushed New Jersey’s governor to require the casinos to do so to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In an online press conference Thursday, members of Local 54 of the Unite-Here union said four casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment — Caesars, Harrah’s, Bally’s, and the Tropicana — are not physically screening casino guests for a fever before letting them onto the property.
30-year mortgage rate falls to 2.88%
WASHINGTON | U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, pushing the key 30-year loan to a record low for the eighth time this year.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan dropped to 2.88% from 2.99% last week.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.44% from 2.51% last week.
— From AP reports