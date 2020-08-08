Swiss ink deal with Moderna for 4.5M doses of COVID vaccine
GENEVA | The Swiss federal government said it has struck a deal with Moderna to supply Switzerland with 4.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine if the U.S. biotech firm successfully develops one.
The Federal Office of Public Health said the agreement aims “to guarantee Switzerland early access to the vaccine of Moderna” and is one of the first such deals by any government with the company.
The Moderna deal would make it possible to vaccinate 2.25 million people, because expectations are that two doses would be needed, it said. That would be enough for more than a fourth of the wealthy Alpine country’s population of about 8.2 million.
Trump moves against Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat apps
NEW YORK | President Donald Trump is broadly prohibiting unspecified ‘transactions’ with Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat via executive order in 45 days.
Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it.
Video app TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance;,Microsoft and Tencent, which owns messaging app WeChat, had no immediate replies to questions.
China’s July exports rise
BEIJING | China’s exports rose by an unexpectedly strong 7.2% in July as the world’s second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
Sales to the United States jumped 12.5% despite a plunge in U.S. economic activity and a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.
Global exports accelerated from June’s 3% gain and exceeded forecasts of little to no growth.
Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses
LONDON | Some 4,000 British Airways workers are learning Friday whether they will be fired as the airline slashes jobs amid the drop in demand and travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trade union Unite accused the airline of forcing workers out due to “naked company greed.’’ British Airways employees who keep their jobs face pay cuts.
Unions argue that while pilots were able to negotiate a deal that avoided massive job losses, others such as engineers, cabin crew members and airport workers were not given the same offer.
