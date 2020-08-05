Ford COO Jim Farley to lead company, CEO Hackett to retire
DETROIT | Jim Farley will lead Ford Motor Co. into the future as the global auto industry faces a new era of autonomous and electric vehicles.
The company named Farley, 58, as its new CEO effective Oct. 1, replacing Jim Hackett, who will retire after three years at the helm. Farley, who has been with Ford for more than a decade, had been chief operating officer since February and clearly was being groomed for the top position.
He faces tough challenges as the industry emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Ford is losing money and is transitioning from an aging model lineup to new vehicles, including those powered by electricity.
Booking.com cuts workforce by thousands as travel atrophies
Booking.com is laying off a quarter of its workforce — more than 4,000 people — with the global pandemic snuffing out travel.
Layoffs will begin next month and run through the end of the year, according to parent company Booking Holdings Inc.
Booking Holdings, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, also owns the restaurant reservation company OpenTable and Priceline.com.
The number of room reserved at Booking.com during the first quarter of this year tumbled 43%, to 124 million.
U.K. watchdog approves Amazon stake in Deliveroo
LONDON | Britain’s competition watchdog has approved Amazon’s plan to buy a stake in food delivery company Deliveroo, saying the deal would not hurt competition.
The Competition and Markets Authority had already given conditional approval to the proposal that will see Amazon take a 16% stake in the delivery platform. But the decision came with a warning that the authority would re-assess if Amazon, which has a dominant presence in online retail, sought to increase its stake.
Universal Orlando laying off undisclosed number of workers
ORLANDO, Fla. | Almost two months after reopening, Universal Orlando is laying off an undisclosed number of workers.
Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said in an email Monday that the Florida theme park resort was reducing its workforce “to reflect current priorities and needs.”
The laid-off workers will get severance pay and subsidized health benefits.
