Business leaders say economy still improving after reopening
OMAHA, Neb. | The economy continues to recover in nine Midwest and Plains states, but businesses are still cutting jobs amid the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a monthly survey of business leaders released Monday.
The overall index for the region improved to 57.4 in July from June’s 50.3. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below 50 suggests decline.
“While the June and July’s readings were much higher than I expected, they provide no grounds for celebration,” Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said.
The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Google buys $450M stake in ADT to give Nest a new perch
SAN RAMON, Calif. | Google is paying $450 million for a nearly 7% stake in longtime home and business security provider ADT Inc., a deal that will open new opportunities for one of the internet’s most powerful companies to extend the reach of its Nest cameras and voice-activated voice assistant.
As part of the partnership announced Monday, ADT will use Nest’s internet-connected cameras, as well as another device called the Nest Home Hub that comes with an internet-connected camera, as part of its customers’ security systems.
Construction spending declines 0.7% in June
SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. construction spending fell again in June, the fourth straight decline as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy.
Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 0.7% in June as both home building and nonresidential activity declined, the Commerce Department said on Monday. Private and government spending on construction both also declined by the same 0.7% figure.
The construction industry has been hammered by shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic. As cases rise again in some parts of the country, there are concerns about further building declines in coming months.
— From AP reports