Amtrak’s Southwest Chief to reduce service through Kansas

NEWTON, Kan. | Amtrak riders in Kansas will encounter reduced service starting in October as part of the rail passenger service’s nationwide cutback in routes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southwest Chief, which runs through Kansas from Chicago to Los Angeles, will reduce its service beginning Oct. 12, Amtrak said on its website.

Currently, the Southwest Chief operates seven days a week.

After Oct. 12, the Southwest Chief will leave Chicago on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The train will leave Los Angeles on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bank profits slump 70%

NEW YORK | The U.S. banking industry’s second-quarter profits fell by 70% from a year ago as low interest rates and the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on big and small banks alike.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Tuesday that total bank profits across 5,066 insured institutions were $18.8 billion, compared with profits of $62.5 billion in the same period a year ago. It was the second consecutive quarter of steep profit declines as banks set aside billions to cover potentially bad loans back in April.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort changing name

TAHOE CITY, Calif. | California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

The decision was reached after consulting with local Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw,” said Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Work to find a new name will start immediately and is expected to be announced next year, he said.

KFC suspends ‘Its Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Don’t lick your fingers!

That’s what Kentucky Fried Chicken signaled to customers Monday as the company suspended its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” tagline after 64 years, deeming it “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension will affect the slogan’s use in global advertising “for a little while,” the company said in a statement.

