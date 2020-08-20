FedEx cargo jet makes emergency landing in L.A.

LOS ANGELES | A FedEx cargo jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport before dawn Wednesday with sparks flying as the engine under its left wing appeared to drag along the runway.

One of the two crew members aboard was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury reportedly sustained while exiting the aircraft, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman.

The FAA will investigate.

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big-box stores

NEW YORK | Target reported the largest quarterly sales growth, including an online sales spike, in its 58-year-history, the latest evidence that Americans are consolidating their trips to big box stores and pivoting their spending to around the home during the pandemic.

Target said that online sales nearly tripled during the quarter as shoppers relied more on services like curbside pick up amid concerns about infections. But Target’s same-store sales also spiked 10.9% during the three-month period ended Aug 1.

Meanwhile, home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. reported on Wednesday that comparable store sales in the U.S. surged 35.1% and online orders more than doubled.

In-person Pennsylvania Farm Show canceled over virus worries

HARRISBURG, Pa. | The massive annual Pennsylvania Farm Show was canceled as an in-person event on Wednesday because of the pandemic, ending the prospect of hundreds of thousands of people converging on the Harrisburg complex in January.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the Jan. 9 to 15 event will be conducted virtually instead, with a theme of “cultivating tomorrow.”

“While this field may lie fallow in January, we are cultivating tomorrow,” Redding said.

Farm Show organizers expect to release more details about the virtual event, which will aim to educate people about the state’s agricultural industry. Competitive events held virtually will not require the purchase of an animal.

— From AP reports