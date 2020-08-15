Productivity rises 7.3% as hours worked are nearly halved
SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. productivity rose at a 7.3% rate in the second quarter as the number of hours worked fell by nearly half, the biggest drop-off since the government started tracking the data more than 70 years ago.
The Labor Department said Friday that output decreased 38.9%, also the biggest decline ever recorded as hours worked fell 43%, with the coronavirus pandemic sowing economic damage throughout the U.S.
The increase in productivity was the largest since 2009. Labor costs also jumped, rising 12.2%.
Industrial production up 3%; factory output up 3.4%
WASHINGTON | American industry continued to regain ground lost in the coronavirus recession last month, but production remains well below where it was before the pandemic struck.
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — climbed 3% in July after surging 5.7% in June. Still, production remains 8.4% below its level in February before the outbreak began to spread rapidly in the United States.
Factory output rose 3.4% last month, pulled higher by a 28.3% gain in production of cars, trucks and auto parts.
U.S. slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
WASHINGTON |
A little more than a month afte the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement took effect July 1, the federal government is scheduled to re-impose a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum Sunday, raising tensions between the two allies.
The U.S. is accusing Canada of flooding the U.S. market with its raw, unprocessed aluminum.
Wayfair pulls towel depicting deity after Hindus object
BOSTON | Online home goods retailer Wayfair has pulled a beach towel depicting the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, according to a Hindu organization that raised objections.
Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement Thursday that the Boston-based company had apologized and removed the towel from its website within an hour of the organization raising concerns.
Zed called the “Hindu Elephant Beach Towel,” which retailed for about $26, “highly inappropriate” and thanked Wayfair for understanding the Hindu community’s concerns.
— From AP reports