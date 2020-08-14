AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening
LEAWOOD, Kan. | Moviegoers will get a 2020 ticket for 1920s prices when AMC theaters reopen on Aug. 20.
The Leawood, Kansas-based company will offer tickets for 15 cents as part of a reopening promotion announced Thursday.
Most Kansas City-area AMC theaters will reopen on Aug. 20: Ward Parkway 14 and Barrywoods 24 in Kansas City, Independence Commons 20 in Independence, Studio 28 in Olathe and Town Center 20 in Leawood.
AMC’s Legends 14 in Kansas City, Kansas, and Prairiefire 17 in Overland Park open their doors Aug. 27.
Masks are required for all workers and guests, though they can be taken off when eating or drinking inside the theater. Guests also are asked to maintain the recommended 6 feet of social distance.
Apple drops Fortnite from App Store over direct payment plan
NEW YORK | Apple has dropped the hugely popular “Fortnite” game from its App Store after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses Apple’s platform.
Apple takes a 30% cut from in-app revenue purchases, which has long been a sore spot with developers.
“Fortnite” is free, but users can pay for in game accoutrements like weapons and skins. Its developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post Thursday that it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct payment plan for Apple’s iOS and Google Play. Epic said the system is the same payment system it already uses to process payments on PC and Mac computers and Android phones.
Apple said the service violated its guidelines. Google did not immediately return a request for comment.
30-year mortgage rate rises to 2.96%
WASHINGTON | U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3%.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.60% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.46% from 2.44% from last week.
— From wire reports