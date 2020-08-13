U.S. budget deficit climbs to record $2.81T
SILVER SPRING, Md. | The U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year, exceeding any on record, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.
The nation’s budgetary shortfall is expected to eventually reach levels for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 more than double the largest annual deficit on record.
The federal government rang up a $63 billion deficit in July, the department reported.
Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible fluid leaks
Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly.
The recall covers certain 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles.
Ford said Wednesday that some front brake hoses can rupture, causing brake fluid to leak. If too much fluid leaks, it could take more effort to stop the vehicle, and stopping distances could increase.
Actors, Disney World reach deal after virus testing fight
ORLANDO, Fla. | Walt Disney World and the union for its actors and singers reached an agreement on Wednesday that will allow them to return to work, more than a month after they said they were locked out of the reopening of the theme park resort for publicly demanding coronavirus tests.
Actors’ Equity Association signed a memorandum of understanding allowing the actors, singers and stage managers to return to their jobs after Disney agreed to have a state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for workers and the public at the Florida theme park resort, according to the union, which represents 750 Disney World workers.
Stein Mart files for bankruptcy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | National discount department store chain Stein Mart filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday after 112 years in business, and announced that it will close most, if not all, of its 280 stores.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Stein Mart has more than 280 stores in 30 states specializing in clothing, shoes and housewares at discount prices. As of May 30, the company employed about 8,400 people.
— From AP reports