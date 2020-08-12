Producer prices up 0.6% in July
WASHINGTON | U.S. wholesale prices shot up an unexpected 0.6% in July, the biggest gain since October 2018, as energy prices moved sharply higher.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that the jump last month in its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.2% drop in June and a 0.4% uptick in May. The increase last month was about twice what economists had expected.
Wholesale energy prices shot up 5.3% in July, including a 10.1% surge in gasoline prices. Food prices slid 0.5%. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices rose 0.5% last month.
Dunkin’ launching cereal line
CANTON, Mass. | As if 2020 wasn’t weird enough, Dunkin’ is getting into the cereal game.
The Massachusetts-based coffee and doughnuts empire is releasing two new breakfast cereals based on two of its most popular coffee drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.
The team-up with Post Consumer Brands, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat, Raisin Bran and other familiar cereals, is expected to hit grocery shelves later this month.
The companies say Dunkin’ coffee concentrate is added to the cereal, which consists of little crunchy spheres mixed with flavored marshmallow bits. A serving has about as much caffeine as a tenth of an 8-ounce cup of coffee.
Passenger train company drops Virgin as partner
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | The partnership between Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and the private Florida passenger train service Brightline has ended with a whimper, less than two years after it was celebrated with Branson’s typical pizzazz.
Brightline announced in a monthly report that it has ended its affiliation with the Virgin Group and will halt its rebranding to Virgin Trains USA.
Brightline declined comment Monday. Virgin did not respond to an email seeking comment.
No orders, more cancellations for 737 Max
Boeing sold no airline planes and customers canceled orders for 43 of its 737 Max jet last month as the aircraft maker continued to struggle with both the pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the Max after two deadly crashes.
Still, the cancellations reported Tuesday were down from 60 the month before.
Between cancellations and orders that Boeing no longer considers certain, it has lost more than 800 net orders so far this year.
— From AP reports