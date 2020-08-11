McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships
McDonald’s said it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.
The company now wants to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation paid to Easterbrook.
“McDonald’s does not tolerate behavior from employees that does not reflect our values,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski, who was promoted following Easterbrook’s departure, in a message to employees Monday.
Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks
WASHINGTON | The Pentagon plans to free up a big chunk of its military airwaves in the U.S. for high-speed internet service, part of a broader push to get ahead of China in the deployment of 5G wireless technology.
The Trump administration announced Monday that it has identified radio spectrum used for radar defense systems that can be shared with commercial telecommunications providers without compromising national security.
Petitti leaves MLB after 12 years for video, esports company
NEW YORK | Tony Petitti is leaving Major League Baseball after 12 years to become president of sports and entertainment for the video game and esports company Activision Blizzard Inc. on Aug. 17.
Petitti was one of two deputy commissioners under baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, in charge of business and media.
Activision Blizzard said Monday that Petitti will report to CEO Bobby Kotick and will oversee esports, consumer products, and film and television.
Feds investigate electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans
DETROIT | The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fires in a power and charging port in some Chrysler Town and Country minivans.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year. About 150,000 vans are covered by the probe.
The agency says owners complained of fires starting in the ports, which are mounted in a trim piece on the driver’s side between the second- and third-row seats. The ports are used to power and charge mobile devices.
