Some told to stay home after 4 get virus at Iowa corn plant
CLINTON, Iowa | Some workers at a large corn processing plant in eastern Iowa were told to stay home after four of their colleagues have tested positive for coronavirus.
Archer Daniels Midland spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said Wednesday that operations at the plant in Clinton are continuing but with staffing changes.
The four workers who have tested positive are in quarantine and recovering at home.
In addition, ADM said that it has asked all colleagues who worked “in close proximity” to the infected individuals to self-quarantine at home. Anderson would not say how many workers are currently at home due to their exposure.
Groupon furloughs
sales staff
CHICAGO | Groupon is furloughing “significant portions” of its sales and sales operations teams in North America as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hits the Chicago-based daily deals site.
The company, which launched more than 11 years ago with a two-for-one pizza deal at a Chicago bar, already was facing obstacles. It ousted its CEO last month after reporting a disappointing fourth-quarter performance and plans to reduce costs.
Those cost-reduction efforts will not be enough, Groupon’s interim CEO Aaron Cooper said in a Monday email to employees. Cooper announced the job cuts in the email, and said he expects to “extend these and other actions, including layoffs.”
