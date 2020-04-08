Spirit AeroSystems announces temporary layoffs
WICHITA, Kan. | Thousands of Spirit AeroSystems employees in Wichita and other locations are being furloughed for three weeks without pay amid an outbreak of a novel coronavirus that has paralyzed air travel around the globe.
Most managers and hourly employees at Spirit, Wichita’s largest employer, were informed in a company email that they will be placed on 21-day unpaid leave starting Wednesday, the Wichita Eagle reported. It’s unclear exactly how many employees will be affected. The aircraft parts maker’s company profile says it employs around 18,000.
The temporary layoffs apply to Spirit employees associated with the company’s Boeing commercial program. It includes Spirit employees in San Antonio and in Tulsa and McAlester locations in Oklahoma.
Lawsuit alleges K.C. radio station discriminated
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The former co-host of “Afentra’s Big Fat Morning Buzz” on Kansas City radio station KRBZ-FM is suing the station’s parent company for alleged discrimination and for retaliating against her when she complained.
In a lawsuit filed last month in federal court in Kansas, Afentra Bandokoudis alleged Entercom Kansas City paid more to male on-air personalities like Johnny Dare and Scott Geiger, known as Lazlo, even though her program outperformed theirs, The Kansas City Star reported.
The lawsuit said Bandokoudis made a base salary of $100,000 while working at the station, commonly called The Buzz. She alleged John Caprefoli —known as Johnny Dare — made much more than the $185,000 paid to Geiger, and that both men received bonuses that she did not receive.
— From AP reports