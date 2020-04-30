Flexsteel says it will close Dubuque plant
DUBUQUE, Iowa | Iowa-based furniture maker Flexsteel Industries has announced it will permanently close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.
The company announced the closure Wednesday morning, minutes before a conference call to discuss its latest quarterly earnings, the Telegraph Herald reported. The Dubuque plant employs about 150 people.
The company announced its facility in Starkville, Mississippi, also will close, and blamed a drop in demand of some products that has been exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The closure follows the company’s two-week shutdown of the Dubuque plant last month and its announcement in late March that it would lay off about 100 in Dubuque, including about 40 people at its corporate headquarters.
On Tuesday, Flexsteel reported a third-quarter net loss of $5.3 million.
Boeing to cut 10% of work force as 1Q revenue, profit slide
Boeing outlined plans Wednesday to cut 10% of its workforce, slow production of new planes and raise more cash to survive a downturn in business that started with the grounding of its best-selling jet and has accelerated with a deep slump in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Executives said the job cuts would be accomplished through attrition, paying people to leave, and layoffs.
Boeing began the year with about 161,000 employees.
Boeing announced the moves as it reported a first-quarter loss of $641. It earned $2.15 billion in the same period last year. Revenue fell 26%, to $16.91 billion.
The job cuts will be deepest — more than 15% — in the large division that makes airline jets, which has assembly plants in the Seattle area and South Carolina.
— From AP reports