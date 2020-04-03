Feds seek breakup of Altria-Juul deal on antitrust grounds
WASHINGTON | U.S. business regulators are suing to break up the multibillion-dollar deal between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs, saying their partnership amounted to an agreement not to compete in the U.S. vaping market.
The action announced late Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission is the latest legal headwind against Altria’s investment in the embattled vaping company. Juul sales have been sliding for months amid state and federal investigations, lawsuits and flavor restrictions aimed at curbing the recent explosion in teen vaping.
For years, Altria competed in the burgeoning e-cigarette space. But the Richmond, Virginia-based company was quickly overtaken by San Francisco-based Juul.
In late 2018 Altria discontinued its own e-cigarettes and took a 35% stake in Juul.
The complaint announced by the FTC alleges that Altria agreed not to compete against Juul in return for the $13 billion stake in the company.
Japan’s SoftBank ends WeWork offer, still committed
to bailout
TOKYO | Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. called off its offering of up to $3 billion worth of shares in office-space rental venture WeWork, though it remains committed to its $5 billion bailout of the financially troubled company.
The main loser in the offer’s failure is WeWork founder Adam Neumann, who quit the company last year, but owns about half the shares that were up for offer, according to SoftBank.
The company said Thursday that the option not to close the offer was part of the initial deal if certain conditions were not met by an April 1 deadline.
SoftBank said its bailout of WeWork, announced late last year, would go ahead.
— From AP reports