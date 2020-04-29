Home prices rose before viral outbreak shut economy
WASHINGTON | U.S home prices were rising at a steady pace in February, before the viral outbreak shuttered much of the economy and caused a sharp decline in home sales.
March sales of new and existing homes then plummeted as much of the U.S. population sheltered in place.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.5% in February from a year ago, up from a 3.1% increase in January. Solid hiring at the start of the year and low mortgage rates had supported rising home sales and prices, but that has deteriorated rapidly.
Existing home sales fell 8.5% in March, according to the National Association of Realtors, while new home sales fell 15.4%, the government said.
Home price gains will likely slow in the coming months with sellers forced to cut asking prices.
Consumer confidence plunges in April as millions lose jobs
WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer confidence plunged in April as millions lost their jobs and there was an unprecedented deterioration of an index that monitors their attitudes about current business and work conditions.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its confidence index tumbled to a reading of 86.9, the lowest level in nearly six years and down from 118.8 in March. The index is composed of consumers’ assessment of present conditions and expectations about the future.
The share of people saying that jobs are “plentiful” was more than halved, to 20% in April. The March reading was 43.3%. The share indicating jobs are ‘hard to get’ rose to 33.6%, from 13.8% in March.
The present conditions index slumped from 166.7, to 76.4, an unprecedented 90-point drop. The expectations index, based on the future outlook, improved slightly from 86.8 in March to 93.8 in April.
— From AP reports