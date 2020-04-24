Nearly 60,000 more jobless claims were filed in Missouri last week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Nearly 60,000 more Missouri workers filed initial unemployment claims last week amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to data released Thursday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
The state said 59,271 workers filed claims. The number is still high but is down sharply from the 101,722 claims the previous week. All told, 388,479 workers have filed claims since the week ending March 21, when social distancing restrictions became more common in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide stay-at-home order expires May 3, and he said Wednesday that most businesses will be able to reopen effective May 4. However, St. Louis city and county, along with Kansas City and Jackson County, have extended their stay-at-home orders through at least mid-May.
30-year mortgage rate edges higher to 3.33%
WASHINGTON | Long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows amid anxiety over the economy and housing market gut-punched by the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.33% this week from 3.31% last week. A year ago the rate stood at 4.20%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.86% from 2.80% last week.
— From AP reports