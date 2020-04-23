Tyson Foods idles largest pork plant as virus slams industry
IOWA CITY, Iowa | Tyson Foods suspended operations Wednesday at an Iowa plant that is critical to the nation’s pork supply but was blamed for fueling a massive coronavirus outbreak in the region.
The Arkansas-based company said the closure of the plant in Waterloo would deny a vital market to hog farmers and further disrupt U.S. meat supply. Tyson had kept the facility, its largest pork plant, open in recent days over the objections of alarmed local officials.
The plant can process 19,500 hogs per day, accounting for 3.9% of U.S. pork processing capacity, according to the National Pork Board.
More than 180 infections have been linked to the plant and officials expect that number to dramatically rise. Testing of its 2,800 workers is expected to begin Friday.
Facebook invests in India telecom giant Jio for e-commerce
NEW DELHI | Facebook said it plans to invest $5.7 billion in India’s telecom giant Reliance Jio.
The investment will give Facebook a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital technologies and app developing division of Reliance Industries. Reliance Jio has the highest number of customers in the country, and plans to roll out an e-commerce business using WhatsApp.
India is one of the world’s fastest growing internet markets, with the number of users forecast to grow to 907 million by 2023, according to a report by Cisco issued in February.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, said he hopes to give India’s 60 million small businesses the digital tools they need to grow.
— From AP reports