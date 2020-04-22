Iowa pork plant reopens after outbreak
IOWA CITY, Iowa | One Iowa pork plant at the center of a major coronavirus outbreak reopened Tuesday.
Tyson Foods resumed limited operations at its pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, where more than 200 workers have become infected and at least two have died.
The plant, which has about 1,400 employees, had been shut down for two weeks after reporting the outbreak. Gov. Kim Reynolds sent more than 1,000 tests to the area last week.
In northern Iowa, Wright County officials reported Monday that 16 employees at a pork processing facility run by Prestage Foods of Iowa have tested positive.
Black Hawk County and the company requested 950 tests from the state so that all workers could be tested starting Monday.
Virgin Australia airline seeks bankruptcy protection
CANBERRA, Australia | Virgin Australia, the nation’s second-largest airline, announced Tuesday it had entered voluntary administration, seeking bankruptcy protection after a debt crisis worsened by the coronavirus shutdown pushed it into insolvency.
Virgin said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that it had appointed a team of Deloitte administrators to “recapitalize the business and help ensure it emerges in a stronger financial position on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis.”
The move came after the Australian government refused Virgin’s request for a 1.4 billion Australian dollar ($888 million) loan.
— From AP reports