Kansas moves one step closer to commercial hemp program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. | The process of establishing a new commercial hemp program in Kansas has taken a critical first step.
The Hutchinson News reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the plan by the Kansas Department of Agriculture to change the state’s research-based commercial hemp program to a commercial program.
This approval makes it possible for farmers to grow hemp without being under the umbrella of a research program. Once this program is approved by the state, farmers will not have to make formal research proposals in order to grow the non-hallucinogenic crop.
Japan’s exports sink in March as pandemic hits major markets
TOKYO | Japan’s exports sank 11.7% in March as the coronavirus pandemic slammed auto shipments to the U.S. and China, generally its two biggest markets.
The Finance Ministry said Monday that exports to the U.S. fell 16.5% in March from a year earlier, while those to China declined 8.7%.
Trade has stalled recently due to travel restrictions and shutdowns aimed at curbing the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The outlook is grim, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting the world economy is heading into its worst slowdown since the 1930s’ Great Depression.
Japan’s overall imports in March also suffered, sinking 5.0%, according to the provisional figures that aren’t seasonally adjusted.
— From AP reports