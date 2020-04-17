Smithfield Foods closes
2 more plants
CUDAHY, Wis. | Smithfield Foods will temporarily close plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin, and Martin City, Missouri, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The plant near Milwaukee will be closed for two weeks while the facility in Missouri is closed indefinitely. The Missouri plant receives raw material from the company’s Sioux Falls, South Dakota facility, which also is closed.
Smithfield Foods has reported 518 infections in employees in Sioux Falls and an additional 126 in people connected to them.
Home construction plummets 22.3% in March
WASHINGTON | U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that ground breakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February. Construction of single-family houses fell 17.5%, while apartment and condo starts were off 32.1% from a month ago.
All of this paints a bleak outlook for housing as the lockdown to contain COVID-19 have led more than 20 million Americans to lose their jobs in the past four weeks.
Average 30-year mortgage rate slips to 3.31%
WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates hovered near all-time lows for the third straight week amid fresh signs of severe damage to the economy and the housing market from the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan slipped to 3.31% this week from 3.33% last week. A year ago the rate stood at 4.17%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.80% from 2.77% last week.
— From AP reports