Missouri unemployment hits 4.5% amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | State data released Wednesday show Missouri’s unemployment rate reached 4.5% in March, and that’s likely the tip of the iceberg in terms of the hit coronavirus has taken on jobs.
Missouri unemployment was 3.5% in February.
Unemployment claims shot up in response to the pandemic. Nearly 238,000 people filed new unemployment benefit claims in Missouri in the first three weeks after the coronavirus crisis began hitting the economy.
Fed notes sharp economic downturn
WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve is noting what most Americans are already acutely aware of: Economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly cross all regions of the country in recent weeks as the country locked down to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fed said Wednesday that the hardest hit industries have been leisure and hospitality and retail sales, outside of essential goods like food.
The nationwide look at the coronavirus’ impact on the economy came from the Fed’s report known as the beige book, compiled from information supplied by the Fed’s 12 regional banks. That information will be used when the Fed holds its next meeting, scheduled for April 28 and 29.
Manufacturing
output down
6.3% in March
WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that manufacturing output dropped 6.3% last month, led by plunging production at auto factories that have entirely shut down. Overall, industrial production, which includes factories, utilities and mines, plummeted 5.4%. The declines were the biggest since 1946 and far worse than what economists had expected.
Production of autos and auto parts went into freefall, dropping 28%.
— From AP reports