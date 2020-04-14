Smithfield closes S.D.
pork plant due to coronavirus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. | Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation’s meat supply.
The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days so that its workers could self-isolate and the plant could be disinfected.
Lawsuit alleges sex harassment
at Florida McDonald’s
Two McDonald’s workers in Florida are filing a $500 million class action lawsuit against the company, claiming a “systemic sexual harassment problem” at company-owned stores.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Illinois, where McDonald’s is based. In the complaint, current McDonald’s employee Jamelia Fairley and former employee Ashley Reddick say they were repeatedly subjected to sexual harassment and physical assaults at a company-owned McDonald’s in Sanford, Florida.
Fairley and Reddick initially filed charges last May with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The commission dismissed the case in January but informed both women they had the right to sue McDonald’s within 90 days.
— From AP reports