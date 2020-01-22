TD Ameritrade’s profit falls 37% after cutting commissions
OMAHA, Neb. | Online brokerage TD Ameritrade’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell 37% in the first full quarter with free commissions on most trades.
The company, based in Omaha, Nebraska, said Tuesday it earned $379 million, or 70 cents per share, during the quarter ended in December. That’s down from $604 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
The company said one-time costs drug its earnings down 6 cents per share. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.
TD Ameritrade agreed last fall to be bought by rival Charles Schwab in a $26 billion stock deal that is expected to close in the second half of this year.
South Dakota board approves Keystone XL water permits
FORT PIERRE, S.D. | The South Dakota Water Management Board on Tuesday approved five water permit applications for Keystone XL pipeline construction.
The hearing was so contentious that it stretched into a dozen days over the course of four months as American Indian tribes and environmental groups argued against their approval. After holding a brief period for public comment in Fort Pierre Tuesday, the board met in a closed executive session before voting to approve the permits, with added requirements for real-time monitoring and weekly check-ins with the state.
Opponents can appeal the board’s decision. They didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Boeing doesn’t expect Max jet to be cleared until summer
Boeing said Tuesday that it doesn’t expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until this summer, several months longer than the company was saying just a few weeks ago.
That timetable — the latest of several delays in the plane’s approval process — will create more headaches for airlines by pushing the Max’s return further into the peak summer travel season or possibly beyond it.
The company said regulators will decide when the Max flies again but that it periodically gives airlines and suppliers its best estimate of when that will happen.
The latest timetable is based on work remaining to be done before the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the Max back in the sky, including work on flight-control computers, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that Boeing did not provide.
— From AP reports