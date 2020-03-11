McDonald’s, 601 N. Belt Highway, interior remodel of dining and sales area, Carlson Construction Management Co., $115,000.
Tallgrass Holdings LLC, 320 N. Belt Highway, cosmetic improvements to Taco Bell restaurant, Morgan Jacobs General Contracting, $5,500.
Buchanan County, 411 Jules St., demolish and replace concrete steps/ramp, GDS LLC, $42,849.
Andrew and Susan Montee, 705 Edmond St., new stage, Noble Earth, $3,500.
Luz Kauffman, 2608 Andrew Court, fiberglass pool with fence/gates surrounding, The Comfort Center, $58,900.
Jerrud and Christina King, 2704 Blackwell Road, reroof house, no contractor listed, $80,000.
Carol and Conley West and Niki Jo Glasbrenner, 910 S. 39th St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $4,222.
Jeffrey and Brynn Hudson, 4406 Windsor Court, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Border War Investments LLC, 3721 Sylvanie St., reroof house, Joseph Contracting, $4,000.
Darrick Scroggins, 2742 Fairleigh Terrace, reroof house, Joseph Contracting, $5,690.
Harold and Kathleen Harshman, 5107 Cook Road, complete tear off, Premier Roofing LLC, $12,000.
US Bank, 1005 N. 25th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $3,800.
Calvin and Sandra Smith, 2509 Shirley Drive, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $7,100.