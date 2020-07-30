Christopher Perry and Mandy Allyn, 5004 Mission Drive, tear off existing shingles and recover, Pyramid Roofing, $14,000.
Sheri Caldwell, 3709 Durham Court, reroof house, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Frank and Brenda Laffargue, 5018 St. Joseph Ave., reroof and gutters, ASAP Construction and Remodeling LLC, $8,115.
Frank and Brenda Laffargue, 4609 High Drive, reroof and gutters, ASAP Construction and Remodeling LLC, $8,979.
Colin and Robin Pettigrew, 5301 Stoneridge Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,862.
Kathie Stroud, 4102 Bennington Drive, replace roof, Peak Roofing & Remodeling LLC, $12,133.
Robert Green, 2302 Union St., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $6,000.
Joshua and Amy Coverett and Caleb Coverett, 1018 S. 15th St., roof permit, Peak Roofing & Remodeling LLC, $8,500.
Michael Allen Tyler, 1522 Fourth Ave., reroof home, Peak Roofing & Remodeling LLC, $5,000.
Charles and Terresa Townsend, 4517 Gazelle Terrace, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $6,922.
Joshua Rick, 212 Ohio St., install new shingled roof, Musser Construction LLC, $5,500.
Amy Bennett, 3304 Chippewa Lane, reroof and gutter, Andy’s Roofing & Exteriors LLC, $5,200.
Chateau Camelot Homes Association, 0 Ryans Way, metal roof over shingles for buildings 130/132/134, Jamesport Builders, $16,090.
Chateau Camelot Homes Association, 0 Ryans Way, metal roof over shingles for buildings 313/315, Jamesport Builders, $16,090.
Katie and Kortni McCreath, 4005 N. 38th St., new roof with complete tear off, Jason Brown Roofing, $14,168.
Donnis and Mabel Hood, 3902 Westgate Drive, tear off existing shingles and replace roof, Pyramid Roofing, $5,400.
Marion and Thelma Kline, 3904 Westgate Drive, tear off existing shingles and replace roof, Pyramid Roofing, $5,900.
Jeanne and Ronald Estep, 3900 Westgate Drive, tear off existing shingles and replace roof, Pyramid Roofing, $6,100.
Mary McGarry, 3906 Westgate Drive, tear off existing shingles and replace roof, Pyramid Roofing, $6,100.
Rickey and Marcia Gilmore, 4601 S. Lakewood Drive, remove existing roof and reroof, Easton Roofing LLC, $50,070.
Corrine Ridens, 4804 S. Lakewood Drive, remove and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $19,300.
Mark and Kerry Peppard, 3309 Lantern Lane, remove and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,500.
John Hickman, 2115 Berkshire Drive, roof/gutters/garage doors replace, ASAP Construction and Remodeling LLC, $26,024.
Bradley and Becky Claycamp, 3806 Tierney Court, replace roof, Holmes Roofing, $4,500.
Shana Pinzino, 3804 Wheatridge Drive, complete tear off, Premier Roofing LLC, $6,250.
Will Raida, 5204 Stoneridge Drive, complete tear off, Premier Roofing LLC, $8,250.