City of St. Joseph, 900 Lower Lake Road, two 40 by 56 foot storage tanks, M&W Contractors Inc., $910,000.
McDonald’s Corp., 3417 S. Belt Highway, 2,269 sq. ft. remodel, Hentzen Construction Services Inc., $446,217.
St. Joseph Business Park Association, 3101 Townesouth Court, construction of cannabis manufacturing facility, L. Peters Construction Inc., $4,950,000.
Nicholas and Brianna Purdy, 3802 Churchill Court, install 16 by 36 foot in-ground pool, A.C. Swimming Pools, $68,000.
Ross and Loretta Kay Ulmer, 2210 Pacific St., 18 by 36 foot pool, no contractor listed, $25,000.
Daniel and Kim Fitzpatrick, 4506 Twelve Oaks Drive, 12 by 16 foot garage addition, no contractor listed, $21,000.
Michael and Barbara Sadler, 2416 Shamrock Lane, 10 by 14 foot shed, no contractor listed, $4,444.
John Basden, 1904 Duncan St., solar array installation, Solar Energy LLC, $30,000.
Carl Wellenkoetter, 100 Ridge Drive, 15 by 15 foot addition, no contractor listed, $50,000.
Todd Trueblood, 2202 Felix St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $25,000.
Rodney and Janice Raymond, 4910 Clover Road, tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Kathy Cordero, 3406 Chris Hessler Road, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $9,895.
Christopher Wilson, 5509 Mackenzie Terrace, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $17,000.
Bryson Mace and Amanda Smith, 4003 Bennington Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $11,200.
Michael Caruso, 3220 Monterey St., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $5,110.
Mickey and Hollis Roberts, 2106 April Terrace, reroof house, Modern Concepts, $9,587.
Kerber Family Living Trust, 2105 April Terrace, reroof house, Modern Concepts, $23,065.
Michael and Amy Maudlin, 2790 S.E. Mason Road, remove and replace shingles, DHI Roofing, $17,826.
Della Horstman, 3107 Olive St., reroofing, A1 Roofing, $8,400.
Julie Elder, 3011 Edmond St., reroofing house, Manning General Contractors, $5,311.
Danna Williams-Gawatz, 3023 Jules St., reroof house, Manning General Contractors, $19,705.
Kylee Gabriel, 3002 Dover St., remove and replace shingles, Triad Inc., $4,250.
William and Veronica Werner, 4704 N. Heatherwood Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,805.
Kristy Giles, 2820 Scott St., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,574.
Michael and Amy Basch, 4708 Lakeridge Court, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $18,603.
Michael and Deborah Steilen, 4705 Lakeridge Court, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $14,443.
Kimberly and Scott Hawkins, 1508 S. 24th St., reroofing, Ward Roofing LLC, $8,000.
Jennifer Jester, 1725 Eighth Ave., reroofing, Ward Roofing LLC, $7,400.
Housing Authority of St. Joseph, 1101 Henry St., reroof house, B&K Roofing, $4,760.
Housing Authority of St. Joseph, 1105 Henry St., reroof house, B&K Construction, $4,760.