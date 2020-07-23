Dusty’s Auto Service LLC, 5624 Lake Ave., building addition, Leslie Construction, $55,000.
St. Joseph School District, 3923 Pickett Road, new entrance canopy, Dillon Co., $49,975.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., renovation of existing cath lab, Lehr Construction Company Inc., $250,000.
McDonald’s Corp., 601 N. Belt Highway, interior remodel of dining and sales area, Carlson Construction Management Co., $115,000.
Buchanan County, 411 Jules St., replacement of existing concrete steps and ramp, GDS LLC, $42,849.
RCG St. Joseph LLC, 603 N. Belt Highway, installation of demising walls/electrical/heating and cooling, DL Morse and Associates Inc., $145,000.
RCG St. Joseph LLC, 603 N. Belt Highway, tenant finish, Duffy Construction Company Inc., $177,000.
Andrew and Susan Montee, 705 Edmond St., new stage, Noble Earth, $3,500.
Marlene Lienmiller, 5101 N. Belt Highway, construction of new drive-thru/relocate trash enclosure, Allied Retail Concepts LLC, $85,000.
East Ridge Village Complex LLC, 3829 Frederick Blvd., tenant finish, Scott Day General Contracting, $16,775.
Frederick Corners LLC, 1207 Frederick Ave., tenant finish, no contractor listed, $65,000.
Mycadw LLC, 805 N. 36th St., tenant finish, RS Industries, $300,000.
Amerco Real Estate Co., 903 N. 36th St., tenant finish for self-storage facility, DM Edwards Co., $750,000.
RCG St. Joseph LLC, 603 N. Belt Highway, tenant finish, Diversified Construction Management, $85,000.
Fifth Avenue Associates LLC, 1004 Fifth Ave., tenant finish, BGS Construction LLC, $100,000.
Murphy Oil USA Inc., 3018 S. Belt Highway, new convenience store, Zernco Inc., $850,000.
Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, 4201 N. Belt Highway, remodel existing store, Midland Construction Inc., $500,000.
Missouri American Water Co. General Tax Department, 3524 S. Leonard Road, new walls and windows, Cluck Construction Company, $10,000.
SN Investment Group LLC, 102 N. Belt Highway, new car wash, Meyer Brothers Building Company, $804,500.
Mid City Partnership Inc., 402 S. Fifth St., storage existing building infill, Wil Shar, $650,000.
Pavis Properties LLC, 2425 N. Woodbine Road, new 9,000-square-foot building, River Ridge Developments LLC, $2,000,000.
Triumph Food LLC, 5302 Stockyards Expressway, building addition to house new scrubber, E.L. Crawford Construction Inc., $245,000.
Marlene Lienmiller, 5101 N. Belt Highway, tenant finish, Build Co., $120,000.
City of St. Joseph, 0 Hyde Park Ave., aquatic splash pad, Lawhon Construction Co., $17,000,000.
St. Joe Partners LLC, 4302 N. Belt Highway, demolition of commercial building, Industrial Salvage & Wreckage Co. Inc., $42,200.