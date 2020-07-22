Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., elevator addition and third-floor renovation, Lehr Construction Company Inc., $12,300,000.
Schutz Container Systems Inc., 5410 Providence Hill Drive, New PEMB trash enclosure, Lehr Construction Company Inc., $40,000.
St. Joseph School District, 5810 S. 22nd St., parking lot and storm detention basin, Scott Gann Construction, $175,000.
Rosa Zamora Martinez Odelmis, 1729 Duncan St., 288-square-foot deck, no contractor listed, $6,000.
Thomas and Beth Brand, 3204 Dale Ave., 20-by-30-foot garage, no contractor listed, $9,137.
Amanda Randall, 4903 Briarwood Lane, 16-by-18 foot deck, no contractor listed, $3,800.
Nicole Steele, 4109 Paseo Drive, ground mount solar panels, Smart Home Innovations, $55,000.
Greystone Partners, 4111 Autumn Ridge Court, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $225,000.
Lon Leroy Rohlfs and Karen Kerns, 4214 N. 30th Terrace, 12-by-16-foot shed, no contractor listed, $4,095.
Edman and Janice Blair, 5514 S. 22nd St., reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $14,260.
Gregory and Connie McCurley, 2017 S. Belt Highway, reroof, Diversified Construction Management, $8,000.
Wendell and May Lou Cole, 3413 E. Lantern Lane, reroof shingles, Village Construction, $12,351.
Valon and Evangeline Thompson, 1339 S. 20th St., reroof after storm damage, BHS Roofing LLC, $10,000.
Marc and Allison Lewis, 4627 Gene Field Road, reroof house, BHI Roofing LLC, $4,200.
Ruth and Gary Costner, 2214 Valley Brook Lane, reroof house, BHI Roofing LLC, $3,800.
Terry and Tracy Christie, 3201 Harbor View Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $24,215.
James and Carrie Frye, 3215 Morton Lane, complete tear off, Premier Roofing LLC, $7,000.
Hector Howell, 2709 Duncan St., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $8,000.
Timothy Galloway, 4701 Wilshire Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Easton Roofing LLC, $14,208.
James and Christina Hughes, 4607 Lexington Court, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $6,650.
Brandon Patton Smith, 3522 Bel Nor Drive, reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $6,300.
Brent and Megan Eddington, 3805 Miller Road, reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $10,083.
Levi Ketron, 127 Fulkerson St., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,700.
Jacob and Stephanie Mollus, 6804 King Hill Ave., reroof, Mike Rose Construction, $13,000.
Zachary and Kimberly Thomas, 3204 N. 35th St., reroof shingles only, JJ Roofing & Restoration, $7,201.
Theresa and David Lopez, 4201 St. Joseph Ave., reroof shingles only, JJ Roofing & Restoration, $9,061.
Steven Jones, 1509 Fifth Ave., reroof, Exterior Energy Consultants of KC LLC, $9,660.
Gary and Mary Ann Podrasky, 2818 Duncan St., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $4,800.
Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic Church Diocese, 2618 Seneca St., remove and replace roof with possible street closure, Weather Tech Renovations, $71,367.
Mindy Christensen, 3001 Sylvanie St., replacing roof, no contractor listed, $4,000.
David Harris, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $5,000.