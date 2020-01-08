Accounting Building Associates c/o Jame Summers Jr., 2301 Village Drive, tenant finish, Mark Powell Inc., $95,000.
Periodic Properties LLC, 301 S. Seventh St., tenant finish, Jim Ingle Construction Inc., $60,000.
Winfield Solutions LLC, 1417 Lower Lake Road, Omnium restroom addition, E.L. Crawford Construction Inc., $200,000.
Boehringer Ingleheim Vetmedica Inc., 2621 N. Belt Highway, interior remodel/tenant finish, Lehr Construction Co. Inc., $2,000,000.
East Hills Properties LLC, 3708 Frederick Blvd., new restaurant, Pinnacle Construction Inc., $1,300,000.
Boehringer Ingleheim/VAB, 2621 N. Belt Highway, civil/foundation work and new facility, Lehr Construction Co. Inc., $12,000,000.
Jaja Investments LLC, 6007 King Hill Ave., roof mount solar panel, Solar Energy LLC, $16,000.